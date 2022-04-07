THUNDER BAY – Hydro One crews are responding to power outages across the district. Road closures, poor driving conditions and reduced visibility may delay some power outage restoration efforts. ​

Customers can report their outage by texting 92887 (WATTS), online, through the company’s outage map and app, or by calling 1-800-434-1235.

An estimated time of restoration will be determined for each outage once damage has been assessed. Our outage tools are updated every 10 minutes as information comes in from the crews on the ground.

Be sure to stay clear of any fallen power lines. If you spot a fallen line, keep at least 10 meters back, even if it does not appear to be live. Report it to the police and call Hydro One at 1-800-434-1235.