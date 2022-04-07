THUNDER BAY – LIVING – Due to hazardous road conditions and widespread power outages in many rural areas, ALL RURAL TRANSPORTATION is cancelled for today, Thursday, April 7, 2022.

The following schools are also closed today:

Crestview

Kakabeka

Gorham and Ware

Valley Central

Whitefish

Student Transportation also advises that NORTH 68 servicing St Ignatius AM & PM, La Verendrye AM, St Margaret AM & PM cancelled through Friday, April 8 due to no driver available.

SOUTH 54 servicing St Patrick AM & PM, Pope John Paul II AM, St. Jude AM & PM cancelled for Thursday, April 7 due to no driver available.