Thunder Bay – Weather – The weather warnings across the region have ended from Thunder Bay to Kenora.

The spring storm has moved off heading to the northeast.

Snowfall warning in effect for:

Nakina – Aroland – Pagwa

Attawapiskat

Beardmore – Jellicoe – Macdiarmid

Gull Bay – Black Sturgeon Lake

Thunder Bay

The wind is strong this morning from the north at 30 km/h gusting to 50. Periods of snow with amounts of 2 to 4 centimetres are expected. The temperature falling to minus 1 this morning then hold steady. Wind chill -8 this morning.

UV index 1 or low.

Tonight the forecast is calling for periods of light snow. Winds will be from the north at 30 km/h gusting to 50. Low of -4 overnight with the wind chill at -11.

FORT FRANCES

It is -1 in FORT FRANCES this morning. That will be the high for the day as well. Periods of snow are forecast with total accumulations of two centimetres possible. Winds are from the north 30 km/h gusting to 60. Wind chill -10 this morning.

UV index 1 or low.

Tonight the forecast is for cloudy skies with winds strong from the north at 40 km/h gusting to 60 but diminishing to 20 gusting to 40 after midnight. Low overnight of -6 with the wind chill at -10.

Dryden and Vermilion Bay

It is -5 in Dryden headed to a high of zero. Periods of snow are expected with total accumulations of two centimetres possible. Winds are from the northeast at 40 km/h gusting to 70. Wind chill near -13.

UV index 1 or low.

Tonight will see mainly cloudy skies with a 60 per cent chance of flurries. Winds will remain strong blowing from the north at 30 km/h gusting to 60. Low of -8 with the wind chill making it feel more like -14 overnight.

Attawapiskat

There is a Snowfall Warning in effect for Attawapiskat.

Total snowfall amounts of 20 to 30 cm, with locally higher amounts possible. Expect significantly reduced visibilities in heavy snow and blowing snow.

Cloudy skies for Thursday with winds from the northeast at 40 km/h gusting to 70. High for the day of -2. Wind chill -16 this morning and -10 this afternoon.

UV index 2 or low.

Tonight will see continues cloudy skies. Light snow will be beginning this evening and then changing to snow, at times heavy, near midnight. Winds will be strong blowing from the northeast at 40 km/h gusting to 70 resulting in blowing snow. Ten centimetres of snow is forecast. The overnight low will be -6. Wind chill near -15.