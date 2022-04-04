THUNDER BAY – WEATHER – A low pressure system will affect the City of Thunder Bay from Wednesday into Thursday. Snow, which could be heavy at times, is expected with this system. Temperatures are expected to be near zero degrees Celsius which may allow rain to mix in with the snow on Wednesday before transitioning to snow on Wednesday night.

Snowfall warnings may be needed as the system draws closer.

Special weather statement in effect for:

City of Thunder Bay

The significant snowfall is expected from early Wednesday morning.

Total snowfall amounts of 10 to 20 cm with locally higher amounts of 25 to 30 cm possible. Significantly reduced visibility on area roads and highways due to heavy snow at times is expected as well.