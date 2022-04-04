FORT FRANCES – NEWS – FORT FRANCES OPP report that on April 1st, 2022 a warrant was served on a business in the 1000 block of Kings Highway in the city.

The warrant executed at 11:19 am CDT saw members of the North West Region Emergency Response Team (ERT), North West Region Organized Crime Enforcement Bureau (OCEB) and the Fort Frances Community Street Crime Unit (CSCU) search the building

As a result two people, Byron DIGNARD, and Cara HALL were located and arrested.

Byron DIGNARD, 36 years old, of Winnipeg Manitoba, is charged with the following:

-Possession of a Schedule I Substance for the Purpose of Trafficking (methamphetamine)-Controlled Drugs and Substance Act, (CDSA) 5(2)

-Possession of a Schedule I Substance for the Purpose of Trafficking (fentanyl)-CDSA 5(2)

-Possession of proceeds of property obtained by crime under $5000 – Criminal Code (CC)354(1)(a)

-Knowledge of unauthorized possession of a firearm – CC 91(1)

– Unauthorized Possession of a Firearm – CC 91(1)

– Possession of a Firearm contrary to Prohibition Order – CC 117.01(1)

– Possession of a Weapon for a Dangerous Purpose – CC 88

– Failure to comply with release order – other than attend court – CC 145(5)(a) (x3)

Cara HALL, 41 years old, of Winnipeg Manitoba, is charged with the following:

-Possession of a Schedule I Substance for the Purpose of Trafficking (methamphetamine)-CDSA 5(2)

-Possession of a Schedule I Substance for the Purpose of Trafficking (fentanyl)-CDSA 5(2)

-Possession of proceeds of property obtained by crime under $5000 – CC354(1)(a)

-Knowledge of unauthorized possession of a firearm – CC 91(1)

– Unauthorized Possession of a Firearm – CC 91(1)

– Possession of a Weapon for a Dangerous Purpose – CC 88

Both Cara HALL and Byron DIGNARD were held in custody and will appear in court in Fort Frances on the 4th of April 2022.

None of the charges have been proven in a court of law.