THUNDER BAY – WEATHER – Overall a cloudy day across the region with precipitation expected. There is a risk of freezing rain, so be aware of that heading out on the highways.

The longer term forecast is for a cloudy week through until Friday.

This isn’t the case south of the border. NOAA Duluth reports that a strong spring storm system will impact the Northland Tuesday through Thursday with windy conditions, and a mix of rain, snow and a few pockets of freezing rain.

Snowfall accumulations remain very much uncertain, and highly dependent on temperatures. At this time, the highest potential snowfall accumulations are favoured across the Arrowhead of Minnesota and the South Shore lake effect snow belts of Wisconsin.

Thunder Bay

A mix of sun and cloud for Sunday. There is a 30 per cent chance of flurries changing to a 30 per cent chance of rain showers or flurries near noon. There will be a risk of freezing drizzle early this morning. Wind up to 15 km/h. High for Sunday of +5. Wind chill -5 this morning.

UV index 5 or moderate.

Tonight will see mainly cloudy skies along with a 30 per cent chance of rain showers or flurries changing to a 30 per cent chance of flurries late this evening.

There will be a risk of freezing drizzle overnight. Fog patches will also be developing overnight. Wind up to 15 km/h. Low -4. Wind chill -6 this evening.

Fort Frances

It is -1 to start your Sunday in Fort Frances. Cloudy skies today, with a 30 per cent chance of rain showers or flurries late this afternoon. Fog patches will be dissipating this morning. Winds will be light blowing at up to 15 km/h. High for the day of +5. Wind chill minus 6 this morning.

UV index 3 or moderate.

Tonight will see cloudy skies with a 30 per cent chance of rain showers or flurries early this evening then a 30 per cent chance of flurries late this evening and after midnight.

Fog patches will be developing overnight. Winds will remain light at up to 15 km/h. Low overnight of -5. Wind chill minus 7 overnight.

Dryden and Vermilion Bay

It is -1 this morning in Dryden under cloudy skies. There will be a 30 per cent chance of flurries changing to a 30 per cent chance of rain showers or flurries by this afternoon.

There is a risk of freezing drizzle early this morning. Fog patches will be dissipating this morning. Winds will be light at up to 15 km/h. High of +3 for Sunday. Wind chill -5 this morning.

UV index 3 or moderate.

Tonight will see continued clouds. There will be a 30 per cent chance of rain showers or flurries changing to a 30 per cent chance of flurries late this evening.

There is a risk of freezing drizzle overnight. Fog patches will be developing overnight. Winds will be light at up to 15 km/h. Low overnight of -3. Wind chill near -5.

Marten Falls

It is -5 with snow falling in Marten Falls. For Sunday the forecast is calling for mainly cloudy skies with a 30 per cent chance of flurries.

There is a risk of freezing drizzle early this morning. Winds will be light blowing at up to 15 km/h. High for Sunday of +2. Wind chill -9 this morning.

UV index 3 or moderate.

Tonight will see partly cloudy skies with a 30 per cent chance of flurries. There will be a risk of freezing drizzle overnight. Winds will remain light blowing at up to 15 km/h. Low -9. Wind chill -14 overnight.