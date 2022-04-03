THUNDER BAY – NEWS – Thunder Bay Police Service officers responded to 11 incidents of note over the previous twenty-four hours.
Daily update from 04/02/2022 to 04/03/2022
|Recent incidents
|11
|
|-3 from yesterday
|Violent
|1
|
|2 from yesterday
|
|1
|Assault
|0
|Assault with Deadly Weapon
|0
|Sexual Assault
|0
|Sexual Offense
|0
|Other Sexual Offense
|0
|Homicide
|0
|Kidnapping
|0
|Robbery
|Property & Theft
|3
|
|No changes from yesterday
|
|0
|Breaking & Entering
|0
|Property Crime Commercial
|0
|Property Crime Residential
|1
|Other Property Crime
|1
|Theft from Vehicle
|0
|Theft of Vehicle
|1
|Other Theft
|Disorder/Disturbance
|7
|
|1 from yesterday
|
|0
|Disorder
|0
|Drugs
|0
|Liquor
|7
|Quality of Life