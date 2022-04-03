April 3, 2022 – Thunder Bay Police Service Daily Crime Statistics Update

By
NetNewsLedger
-
252
Thunder Bay Police Service 911

THUNDER BAY – NEWS – Thunder Bay Police Service officers responded to 11 incidents of note over the previous twenty-four hours.

Daily update from 04/02/2022 to 04/03/2022

Recent incidents
11 arrow_up -3 from yesterday
Violent
1 arrow_up 2 from yesterday
1 Assault
0 Assault with Deadly Weapon
0 Sexual Assault
0 Sexual Offense
0 Other Sexual Offense
0 Homicide
0 Kidnapping
0 Robbery
Property & Theft
3 arrow_up No changes from yesterday
0 Breaking & Entering
0 Property Crime Commercial
0 Property Crime Residential
1 Other Property Crime
1 Theft from Vehicle
0 Theft of Vehicle
1 Other Theft
Disorder/Disturbance
7 arrow_up 1 from yesterday
0 Disorder
0 Drugs
0 Liquor
7 Quality of Life

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR