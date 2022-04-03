THUNDER BAY – COVID-19 Update – Ontario reported another increase in COVID-19 related hospitalizations on Saturday.

According to the provincial data, there are mow 855 people being treated in hospital with COVID-19.

This total includes 165 persons who are in the Intensive Care Units across Ontario.

In the Thunder Bay District as of Friday, there were 64 lab-confirmed cases of the virus, with 113 total active lab-confirmed cases.

Twenty-five people were in hospital, with eight in the Intensive Care Unit.