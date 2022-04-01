THUNDER BAY – NEWS – Thunder Bay Police report an arrest has been made in a January homicide in the city.

Police report today that a Kingston man, Joshua David LEBLANC now stands accused in the homicide of a Thunder Bay man.

Police officers were originally made aware of a potential sudden death at a residential address in the 300 block of Bethune Street just after noon on Wednesday, January 26, 2022.

When officers arrived, they confirmed the presence of a deceased adult male. Continued investigation by members of the TBPS’s Major Crimes Unit and Forensic Identification Unit established the death was a result of a homicide.

The deceased was later identified as Antoine BOUCHARD, 37, of Thunder Bay.

As a result of continued investigation, police were able to identify a suspect. Members of the Kingston Police located and arrested the accused on Wednesday, March 30.

Joshua David LEBLANC, 28, of Kingston, Ont., is charged with Second Degree Murder.

The accused was remanded into custody following a court appearance on Thursday, March 31. Arrangements are now being made to return the accused to Thunder Bay.

The investigation remains ongoing.