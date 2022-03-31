March 31, 2022 – Thunder Bay Police Service Daily Crime Statistics Report

By
NetNewsLedger
-
197
Crime Statistics Report

Thunder Bay – NEWS – Thunder Bay Police Service responded to 11 incidents of note.

Daily update from 03/30/2022 to 03/31/2022

Recent incidents
11 arrow_up 4 from yesterday
Violent
3 arrow_up No changes from yesterday
2 Assault
0 Assault with Deadly Weapon
0 Sexual Assault
1 Sexual Offense
0 Other Sexual Offense
0 Homicide
0 Kidnapping
0 Robbery
Property & Theft
1 arrow_up 1 from yesterday
1 Breaking & Entering
0 Property Crime Commercial
0 Property Crime Residential
0 Other Property Crime
0 Theft from Vehicle
0 Theft of Vehicle
0 Other Theft
Disorder/Disturbance
7 arrow_up 5 from yesterday
0 Disorder
0 Drugs
0 Liquor
7 Quality of Life

