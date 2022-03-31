THUNDER BAY – WEATHER – All weather alerts and warnings have ended for the region.

Thunder Bay

It is -2 this morning in Thunder Bay. Skies will be cloudy with a 40 per cent chance of flurries. Local blowing snow from winds blowing from the north at 30 km/h gusting to 50. High near the freezing mark. Wind chill near -10.

UV index 1 or low.

Tonight will see cloudy skies. The forecast is for a 30 per cent chance of flurries this evening. Winds will be from the north at 20 km/h gusting to 40 before becoming light this evening. Low overnight of -11.

Fort Frances

It is -5 this morning in Fort Frances. Mainly cloudy skies today with a 40 per cent chance of flurries this morning. Winds will be from the north at 30 km/h gusting to 50. High for Thursday of +2. Wind chill -13 this morning.

UV index 3 or moderate.

Tonight Clear skies with winds from the north at 20 km/h becoming light early this evening. Low overnight of -16.

Dryden and Vermilion Bay

It is -6 this morning in Dryden. Mainly cloudy skies with a 40 per cent chance of flurries. Winds will be from the north at 20 km/h gusting to 40. High zero. Wind chill will be -14 this morning.

UV index 3 or moderate.

Tonight the skies will be clear. Winds will be from the north at 20 km/h becoming light early this evening. Low -15. Wind chill -5 this evening and -18 overnight.

Fort Severn

It is -19 this morning in Fort Severn headed to a daytime high of -5. Mainly sunny skies with winds from the north at 20 km/h which will become light this morning. Wind chill -28 this morning and -9 this afternoon. Risk of frostbite this morning.

UV index 3 or moderate.

Tonight will see increasing cloudiness this evening. Winds will be light at up to 15 km/h. Low -15 with temperature rising to -12 by morning. Wind chill -20 overnight.