Toronto – SPORTS – While in Thunder Bay spring weather seems still to be eluding us, and golf season seems months away, with snow shovels rather than golf clubs being the March norm, Toronto is set to play.

The City of Toronto will open all five of its golf courses for the 2022 season starting Friday, April 1. Dentonia Park, Don Valley, Humber Valley, Scarlett Woods and Tam O’Shanter courses will open that morning and continue to operate daily into the fall season.

Toronto’s golf courses are all affordable, high quality and TTC-accessible. Each course has unique characteristics and offers something for all skill levels. A family discount is available where junior players can golf for free when accompanied by a paying adult during the weekend afternoon nine-hole times.

Golf continues to grow in popularity in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic. More than 195,000 rounds were played on City courses in 2021. This upward trend and renewed interest in golf has been experienced across the country.

Tee times will start at 7 a.m. and end at dusk, staggered 10 minutes apart throughout each day. As daylight hours extend, tee times will also be adjusted to allow for dawn to dusk play. Golfers are encouraged to book in advance through the City’s website www.toronto.ca/golf or by calling the golf course directly. Tee times sell out quickly, so golfers should book in advance. Rentals are available from the proshop at each clubhouse. At Humber Valley, an accessible golf cart is available to golfers with mobility needs at no cost.

FlingGolf will also be available at four City golf courses (not available at Don Valley golf course). This activity, which combines elements of golf and lacrosse, is played with a FlingStick (rentals available) and players hurl or fling a golf ball across the golf course. FlingGolf offers a faster pace of play and is designed to help introduce new players to the game or provide a new challenge for experienced golfers.

This year, the self-led outdoor fitness circuit Bench Fit will be available at all City golf courses. Equipment includes a park bench with instructional signage at stations along the golf course, encouraging participants to perform up to 40 exercises along the 10-station circuit. Currently, Bench Fit is available in many City parks.

More information about the City’s golf courses and booking options, including contact information for each course, is available at www.toronto.ca/golf.