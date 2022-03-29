THUNDER BAY – WEATHER – Environment Canada has upgraded the special weather advisory to a Winter Travel Advisory.

Weather advisory in effect for:

City of Thunder Bay

Winter weather travel advisory in effect for Wednesday morning.

Hazards:

Snowfall amounts of 10 to 15 cm.

Reduced visibility in heavy snow.

Timing:

Beginning early Wednesday morning into Wednesday night.

Motorists should expect hazardous winter driving conditions and adjust travel plans accordingly. Be prepared to adjust your driving with changing road conditions. Surfaces such as highways, roads, walkways and parking lots may become difficult to navigate due to accumulating snow. Visibility may be suddenly reduced at times in heavy snow.

For road conditions and other traveller information from the Ministry of Transportation, visit https://www.ontario.ca/511, https://www.twitter.com/511Ontario, or call 5-1-1.