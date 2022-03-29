KENORA – The Kenora Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) responded to 196 calls over the weekend between Friday March 25, 2022 and Monday March 28, 2022.
Police responded to a variety of calls on the weekend and laid 37 charges under the Criminal Code and the Highway Traffic Act. Some of the calls Police attended were;
- 3 Ambulance Assistance
- 5 Attempt or Threat of Suicide
- 3 Assaults
- 2 Break and Enter
- 2 Bail Violations
- 1 Impaired/Over 80
- 11 Liquor Licence Act
- 5 Traffic Complaints
- 7 Domestic Dispute
- 11 Police Assistance
- 4 Police Information
- 5 Theft
- 3 Missing Person
- 2 Mischief
- 7 Mental Health Act
- 3 R.I.D.E. checks
- 23 Unwanted Person