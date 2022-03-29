Kenora OPP Crime Statistics Report

By
NetNewsLedger
-
200
Police - OPP Cruiser

KENORA – The Kenora Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) responded to 196 calls over the weekend between Friday March 25, 2022 and Monday March 28, 2022.

Police responded to a variety of calls on the weekend and laid 37 charges under the Criminal Code and the Highway Traffic Act. Some of the calls Police attended were;

  • 3 Ambulance Assistance
  • 5 Attempt or Threat of Suicide
  • 3 Assaults
  • 2 Break and Enter
  • 2 Bail Violations
  • 1 Impaired/Over 80
  • 11 Liquor Licence Act
  • 5 Traffic Complaints
  • 7 Domestic Dispute
  • 11 Police Assistance
  • 4 Police Information
  • 5 Theft
  • 3 Missing Person
  • 2 Mischief
  • 7 Mental Health Act
  • 3 R.I.D.E. checks
  • 23 Unwanted Person

