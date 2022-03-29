THUNDER BAY – The Thunder Bay under-16 Kings are off to Toronto to compete in the OHL Cup, which makes its return following a couple year hiatus due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Featuring many of the top U-16 AAA programs in Ontario, Thunder Bay begins play Wednesday with a pair of games on the docket.

They’ll open up against the Quinte Red Devils at noon before meeting the Markham Majors at 9:15 p.m.

Thursday’s match-up will be versus a yet to be determined wild card opponent, in a game that will get underway at 2:15 p.m.

The Kings will then wrap-up round robin play Friday at 11:30 a.m. when they’ll take on the Huron-Perth Lakers.

Playoff and consolation round action will go over the weekend.

All of those contests will take place at Scotiabank Pond in Toronto while the championship game will be held Monday at 7 p.m. at Mattamy Athletic Centre at Maple Leaf Gardens.

U-16 KINGS OHL CUP SCHEDULE



Wednesday, March 30

vs. Quinte Red Devils 12 p.m.

vs. Markham Majors 9:15 p.m.



Thursday, March 31

vs. Wildcard No. 3 2:15 p.m.

Friday, April 1

vs. Huron-Perth Lakers 11:30 a.m.

Saturday, April 2

vs. T.B.A.



OHL Cup website