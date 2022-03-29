THUNDER BAY – NEWS – Thunder Bay Transit is making some fare changes that will likely make families happy.

Effective April 1, 2022 Thunder Bay Transit is making changes to its age categories.

The new age categories will be as follows:

Children – 0-12 free *Max 4 children per adult

Youth – 13-24 years old

Adult – 25-59 years old

Senior – 60 years and over

Effective April 1, 2022 transfers will be good for 90 minutes from the time it is issued and must be requested when you board the bus. This is an extra thirty minutes.