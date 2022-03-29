THUNDER BAY – BUSINESS – Thunder Bay Community Economic Development Commission (CEDC) Board of Directors is announcing the planned retirement of Eric Zakrewski, Chief Executive Officer. Mr. Zakrewski will be retiring at the end of August 2022, having spent almost three years leading the organization.

“On behalf of the Board, we are proud of what Eric has achieved and wish him all the best in starting this new and exciting chapter. Eric has deftly managed the CEDC through the pandemic and, at the same time, has been able to grow the profile and outreach of the organization, provide critical business support and service delivery,” says Peter Marchl, Chair, Thunder Bay CEDC Board of Directors. “Under Eric’s leadership, the CEDC has been recognized as an exemplary model of program delivery in the Province and nationwide. With many months of notice, the Board will have ample time to seek out his successor and support a seamless transition. Change is a constant, especially in business, but Eric will leave the CEDC on strong footing and with a solid team. We have never been more excited to see what the future has in store for the CEDC.”

“I would like to thank the CEDC Board of Directors for entrusting the organization, its people and its direction to me. During this time, the organization has helped create more new business opportunities, provided unprecedented investment and support to the tourism sector, captured more government funding to improve local infrastructure and achieved best in-class immigration and workforce development results,” says Eric Zakrewski, CEO, Thunder Bay CEDC. “I’m incredibly grateful to my team at the CEDC for supporting my vision to build the brand of the CEDC into a collaborative and results driven organization. I would also like to thank our community partners and stakeholders for their support and I know the CEDC will continue to foster strong relationships in Thunder Bay. In my last few months, I am most excited about being able to complete the new strategic planning process before my retirement. I will leave the CEDC with a bold new plan for implementation from 2023 to 2025 and know the team of professionals here will be up to the challenge for all of our important stakeholders.”