Thunder Bay, ON – Thunder Bay alpine skiers were on fire this past weekend at the Great Lakes Honda Cup, hosted by the Searchmont Ski Runners in Sault Ste. Marie, Ontario. Athletes from both the Norwesters Alpine Club (NAC), along with Port Arthur Ski Club (PASC) represented the Lake Superior Ski Division in all age categories from U6 to U12, competing energetically against other clubs from across the province.

The two-day event saw athletes complete two GS runs on Saturday, with combined times. Sunday’s event was a ‘need for speed’ race, with two separate races of a Sprint GS taking racers down the mountain at a very fast pace. This race showed how Thunder Bay skiers can handle both speed and terrain. Despite it being the end of March, conditions were cold and slick, making for some fast racing for everyone.

The Great Lakes Honda Cup was awarded to the Searchmont Ski Runners, with Adanac Ski Club (Sudbury) taking second spot and Norwesters Alpine Club coming in third. Points were awarded based on athlete results over both days.

Although it is nearing the end of the season, with the recent and upcoming snow and colder-than-usual March temps, the race season continues for our athletes. The Ski Haus Pro Race is taking place April 2 & 3 at Loch Lomond and is an event that is a favourite for many to race in and is an exciting race to watch as a spectator, as two skiers dual each other for the right to move on. Temps are forecast to be excellent for a beautiful couple of days to come watch! The following weekend will be the NAC Club Championships, where athletes will compete against anyone who’d like to come race. Details to follow for registration.

It has been an incredible ski season for athletes and coaches who have waited 2 years to get back to racing and competing. If you’re interested in joining the Norwesters Alpine Club, you can check out www.nacracing.ca or contact nacracing2010@gmail.com. New families and athletes are welcome!

