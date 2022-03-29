TORONTO – The Ontario government is raising the speed limit permanently from 100 km/h to 110 km/h on six sections of provincial highways in southern Ontario. The change follows several speed limit pilots and consultations and will align posted speeds with other jurisdictions across Canada.

“Our government continues to find new ways to make life easier and more convenient for families and businesses that depend on highways to get where they need to go,” said Caroline Mulroney, Minister of Transportation. “With road safety top of mind, these sections have been carefully selected based on their ability to accommodate higher speed limits.”

Beginning April 22, 2022, the speed limit will be raised permanently to 110 km/h on the following sections of provincial highways in southern Ontario:

Queen Elizabeth Way (QEW) from Hamilton to St. Catharines (32 km)

Highway 402 from London to Sarnia (90 km)

Highway 417 from Ottawa to the Ontario/Quebec Border (102 km)

Highway 401 from Windsor to Tilbury (approximately 40 km)

Highway 404 from Newmarket to Woodbine (approximately 16 km)

Highway 417 from Kanata to Arnprior (approximately 37 km)

In addition to raising the speed limit permanently on sections of highways in southern Ontario, at the same time, the province is also raising the speed limit to 110 km/h on a trial basis on the following sections of provincial highways in Northern Ontario:

Highway 400 from MacTier to Nobel (approximately 55 km)

Highway 11 from Emsdale to South River (approximately 45 km)

There are currently six other provinces in Canada that have set their speed limits in excess of 100 km/h on select segments of certain highways.