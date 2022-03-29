QUEEN’S PARK (March 29, 2022)— Anishinabek Nation Grand Council Chief Reg Niganobe and Nishnawbe Aski Nation Deputy Grand Chief Anna Betty Achneepineskum will hold a press conference hosted by MPP Sol Mamakwa on Wednesday, March 30, 2022, to call upon the Ontario Government to take immediate action in Thunder Bay regarding their policing services.

Ongoing investigations with the Ontario Civilian Policing Commission, the Ontario Human Rights Commission, and the Office of the Independent Police Review Director have proven to be ineffective in stopping violence perpetrated against Indigenous peoples. Anishinabek, Mushkegowuk, and all Indigenous peoples have the right to feel safe and to be treated equitably within the City of Thunder Bay, especially by those sworn to serve and protect.

WHAT: Joint statement on Thunder Bay Police Services

WHO: Reg Niganobe, Anishinabek Nation Grand Council Chief Anna Betty Achneepineskum, Nishnawbe Aski Nation Deputy Grand Chief

WHERE: Queen’s Park Media Studio

To watch live: https://www.ola.org/en/legislative-business/video/media-studio