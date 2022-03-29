March 29, 2022 – Thunder Bay Police Daily Crime Statistics Report

THUNDER BAY – NEWS – Thunder Bay Police report a quieter past twenty-four hours.

There are two missing person cases reported overnight.

Daily update from 03/28/2022 to 03/29/2022

Recent incidents
7 arrow_up 2 from yesterday
Violent
3 arrow_up 2 from yesterday
3 Assault
0 Assault with Deadly Weapon
0 Sexual Assault
0 Sexual Offense
0 Other Sexual Offense
0 Homicide
0 Kidnapping
0 Robbery
Property & Theft
2 arrow_up 1 from yesterday
0 Breaking & Entering
0 Property Crime Commercial
0 Property Crime Residential
0 Other Property Crime
0 Theft from Vehicle
0 Theft of Vehicle
2 Other Theft
Disorder/Disturbance
2 arrow_up 1 from yesterday
0 Disorder
0 Drugs
0 Liquor
2 Quality of Life

