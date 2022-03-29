THUNDER BAY – WEATHER – Special Weather Advisories are out across much of Western Ontario. Snow will move into the area tonight from west to east and continue into Wednesday.

Total snowfall amounts of 15 cm or more are possible before snow tapers off. Areas near Lake Superior might see the highest snowfall amounts. At this time, there remains considerable uncertainty regarding the track of the low, and thus the total amount of snowfall.

Thunder Bay

There is a weather advisory in effect for the City of Thunder Bay. It is -12 this morning. The weather forecast is calling for mix of sun and cloud today. There is a 30 per cent chance of snow flurries late this morning and this afternoon. Winds will be from the southeast at 20 km/h this afternoon. High +1. Wind chill -17 this morning.

UV index 4 or moderate.

Tonight will see mainly cloudy skies with a 40 per cent chance of flurries this evening and after midnight. Snow at times could be mixed with ice pellets beginning after midnight. Local snow and ice pellet amounts totalling five centimetres is expected. Winds will be light at up to 15 km/h. Low of -2 overnight with the wind chill at -6 overnight.

Fort Frances

It is -2 in Fort Frances this morning. The forecast is calling for a mix of sun and cloud with a 40 per cent chance of snow flurries this morning and early this afternoon. Snow or rain will begin this afternoon. Winds will becoming south at 30 km/h gusting to 50 this morning. High for the day of +4. Wind chill minus 9 this morning.

UV index 4 or moderate.

Tonight will see snow or rain early this evening. Snowfall amount expected of up to ten centimetres. Low overnight of -2.

Dryden and Vermilion Bay

It is -3 in Dryden this morning headed to a high of +3. Mainly cloudy skies with a 40 per cent chance of flurries are forecast for Tuesday. Winds will be from the south at 20 km/h gusting to 40 late this morning then becoming light this afternoon. Wind chill -12 this morning.

UV index 3 or moderate.

Tonight the forecast is for snow. Total amount 5 to 10 centimetres is likely. Winds will continue from the south at 20 km/h before becoming light this evening. Low overnight of -3. Wind chill -5 overnight.

Marten Falls

It is -19 in Marten Falls this morning headed to a daytime high of 0. Increasing cloudiness with a 30 per cent chance of flurries this afternoon. Winds will becoming southerly at 20 km/h this afternoon. Wind chill -28 this morning. Risk of frostbite until it warms up.

Tonight there is snow in the forecast with up to ten centimetres likely. Winds will be from the southeast at 30 km/h becoming light this evening. Low overnight of -8. Wind chill minus 10 overnight.