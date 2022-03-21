Tickets for the PBR Mazergroup Chute Out at Westoba Place on sale Friday, March 25 at 10:00 a.m. CST

By Kacie Albert

BRANDON, Man SPORTS – For the first time in history, PBR (Professional Bull Riders) Canada’s elite Cup Series, presented by Wrangler, will travel to Brandon, Manitoba, debuting inside Westoba Place on Saturday, June 18 with the PBR Mazergroup Chute Out.

PBR Canada’s Cup Series regularly features Canada’s best riders alongside some of the league’s top international athletes, squaring off against the rankest bucking bulls from across the nation.

The PBR Mazergroup Chute Out will mark the third event of the 2022 season for the PBR Canada Cup Series, presented by Wrangler. Following eight regular-season events held throughout Alberta, Manitoba, and Saskatchewan, the 2022 season will come to a climatic conclusion on Nov. 11-12 with the 2022 PBR Canada National Finals, presented by Command Tubular Products, in Edmonton, Alberta, at Rogers Place.

The debut of the elite PBR Canada Cup Series, presented by Wrangler, in Brandon comes on the spurs of one of the most exciting, and historic, battles for the PBR Canada Championship in history.

After a dominant season, including four event wins across all levels of competition and a victory in one of the division’s special 5/5 Bucking Battles, Dakota Buttar (Kindersley, Saskatchewan) entered the 2021 PBR Canada National Finals with a firm grip on the No. 1 ranking in the race for the 2021 PBR Canada Championship, and accompanying $50,000 bonus.

However, a groin injury initially sustained at the final regular-season event of the year proved too much for Buttar to battle, inevitably sidelining him from competition the last day of the campaign.

With the title decided on the final outs of the year, 2018 PBR Canada Champion Cody Coverchuk (Meadow Lake, Saskatchewan) mounted an incredible come-from-behind surge, erasing Buttar’s 53.66-point lead, to conclude the year No. 1 in the nation, capturing his second career national championship.

The Saskatchewan contender clinched the title, and his share of the record $175,000 purse paid out at the year-end event, with an impressive 89.5-point ride aboard annual PBR Canada Bull of the Year contender Finning Lil Shorty (Flying Four Bucking Bulls).

Coverchuk is now one of just three riders to have won the coveted PBR Canada Championship in multiple seasons, joining the likes of two-time title holder Lambert and three-time Champion Aaron Roy (Yellow Grass, Saskatchewan).

The bull riding action for PBR Canada Cup Series’ Mazergroup Chute Out begins at 7:00 p.m. CDT on Saturday, June 18.

Tickets for the event go on sale Friday, March 25 at 10:00 a.m. CST, and start at $25, standard fees may apply, and can be purchased online at tickets.keystonecentre.com, and at the Keystone Centre box office.

All PBR Canada events are subject to change, planned in accordance with directives issued by relevant government and health authorities given the evolving regulations during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The 2022 slate of events marks the seventh season for the PBR Canada Cup Series as a unified competitive series traveling across the country and broadcast on TSN.

Stay tuned to PBRCanada.com and follow the tour on Facebook (PBR Canada), Twitter (@PBRCanada), and Instagram (@PBRCanada) for the latest event and broadcast schedule, results, news, stats and more.