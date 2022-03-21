Kenora OPP Respond to 177 Calls for Service over Weekend

By
NetNewsLedger
-
121
Police - OPP Cruiser

Kenora – NEWS – The Kenora Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) responded to 177 calls over the weekend between Friday March 18, 2022 and Monday March 21, 2022.

Police responded to a variety of calls on the weekend and laid 16 charges under the Criminal Code and the Highway Traffic Act. Some of the calls Police attended were;

  • 4 Ambulance Assist
  • 2 Animal Complaints
  • 2 Community Services
  • 6 Domestic Dispute
  • 3 Impaired/Over 80
  • 3 Mental Health Act
  • 3 Mischief
  • 4 Theft
  • 8 Traffic Complaint
  • 15 Liquor Licence Act
  • 9 Motor Vehicle Collision
  • 3 Missing Person
  • 1 Trouble With Youth
  • 5 Property checks
  • 6 Police Assistance
  • 7 Police Information
  • 20 Unwanted Person

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR