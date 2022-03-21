Kenora – NEWS – The Kenora Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) responded to 177 calls over the weekend between Friday March 18, 2022 and Monday March 21, 2022.
Police responded to a variety of calls on the weekend and laid 16 charges under the Criminal Code and the Highway Traffic Act. Some of the calls Police attended were;
- 4 Ambulance Assist
- 2 Animal Complaints
- 2 Community Services
- 6 Domestic Dispute
- 3 Impaired/Over 80
- 3 Mental Health Act
- 3 Mischief
- 4 Theft
- 8 Traffic Complaint
- 15 Liquor Licence Act
- 9 Motor Vehicle Collision
- 3 Missing Person
- 1 Trouble With Youth
- 5 Property checks
- 6 Police Assistance
- 7 Police Information
- 20 Unwanted Person