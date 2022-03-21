TORONTO – NEWS – Canada’s unions stand in solidarity with the Teamsters Canada Rail Conference (TCRC) and call for Canadian Pacific Railway (CP) to bargain in good faith.

“Canada’s unions stand in solidarity, and in support of the TCRC workers, who play a fundamental role in this country’s supply chain. Teamsters are at the table and are bargaining for a fair deal for workers. The workers all Canadians depend upon,” said Bea Bruske, President of the Canadian Labour Congress.

Strengthening protections for workers is a crucial part of the work of the collective bargaining process. TCRC has committed to remaining at the bargaining table with federal mediators to discuss key issues, including wages, benefits, pensions, and work rules.

“Yesterday, the Labour Minister told media that the best deals are the ones reached at the table. We could not agree more,” said Bruske. “We hope that the negotiations will be allowed to continue with mediation and that we avoid intervention by government. Let me be clear, back-to-work legislation is not needed.“

The work stoppage affects more than 3,000 locomotive engineers, conductors, trainpersons and yardpersons at Canadian Pacific Railway.