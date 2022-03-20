THUNDER BAY – Living – Students are returning to school on Monday following March Break.
The following route(s) cannot be serviced on the dates indicated due to there being no drivers available.
- NORTH 32 servicing Bishop EQ Jennings AM & PM, St Pius AM & PM cancelled for Monday, March 21
- SOUTH 18 servicing Nor’wester View AM & PM, Westgate PM cancelled for Monday, March 21
- SOUTH 56 servicing St Patrick AM & PM, Pope John Paul II AM & PM cancelled for Monday, March 21
- SOUTH 61 servicing St Martin AM & PM, Franco Superieur AM cancelled for Monday, March 21
- SOUTH 71 servicing St Thomas AM/PM, Pope John Paul II PM cancelled for Monday, March 21
- SOUTH 74 servicing St Patrick AM & PM, Sherbrooke AM & PM, Westgate AM & PM, St Elizabeth AM cancelled for Monday, March 21