THUNDER BAY – COVID-19 UPDATE – Ontario is shifting to change the COVID-19 mask rules as of midnight tonight.

These are places where you will be allowed to remove your mask as of March 21:

Schools

Restaurants

Bars

Grocery stores

Banks

Gyms

Movie theatres

Pharmacies

Convenience stores

Libraries

Here’s are places where you will need to continue wearing your mask as of March 21:

Public transit

Hospitals

Medical clinics

Long-term care homes

Congregate care settings, such as shelters and jails

Ontario has also stated that mask mandates still in place will be lifted on April 27, 2022.

At a news conference held last Wednesday, Premier Doug Ford said that “The choice to wear a mask beyond March 21 will be a personal one. It’s going to be up to the people of Ontario, if you want to keep the mask on, keep it on. If you want to take it off, take it off. But we have to move forward from this, people are exhausted and the poor kids in those classrooms too. Like we got to move on.”

The Ministry of Health has also said organizations are welcome to keep mandatory masking policies in place if they want.