Thunder Bay – WEATHER – Environment Canada has issued Special Weather Statements for much of Western Ontario. From Kenora to Thunder Bay, the weather service says that from Monday night through to Tuesday night there will be snow with at least 10-15 centimetres expected.

There is a risk as well of freezing rain.

Special weather statement in effect for:

Kenora – Grassy Narrows – Whitedog

Sioux Narrows – Nestor Falls – Morson

Fort Frances – Emo – Rainy River

Seine River Village – Mine Centre

Dryden – Vermilion Bay

Ignace – English River – Raith

Kakabeka Falls

Thunder Bay

Savant Lake – Sturgeon Lake

Sioux Lookout – Eastern Lac Seul

Significant snowfall possible Monday night through Tuesday night.