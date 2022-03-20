Thunder Bay – WEATHER – Environment Canada has issued Special Weather Statements for much of Western Ontario. From Kenora to Thunder Bay, the weather service says that from Monday night through to Tuesday night there will be snow with at least 10-15 centimetres expected.
There is a risk as well of freezing rain.
Special weather statement in effect for:
- Kenora – Grassy Narrows – Whitedog
- Sioux Narrows – Nestor Falls – Morson
- Fort Frances – Emo – Rainy River
- Seine River Village – Mine Centre
- Dryden – Vermilion Bay
- Ignace – English River – Raith
- Kakabeka Falls
- Thunder Bay
- Savant Lake – Sturgeon Lake
- Sioux Lookout – Eastern Lac Seul
Significant snowfall possible Monday night through Tuesday night.