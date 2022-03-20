The United Nations is reporting that over 900 civilians have been killed in Ukraine since February 24. The OHCHR says at least 902 civilians have been killed and 1,459 people have been injured.

The UN agency also says that it believes that the actual figures are considerably higher.

According to Mariupol authorities, there have been over 2,400 people killed in the city alone.

President Putin Continues to Tighten Control

Russian President Putin is under increasing pressure as Russia’s military continues to bog down in Russia.

This is resulting in increasingly brutal attacks by Putin’s troops on civilian targets.

It also means that many more civilians are likely to die.

Why is Russia attacking Ukraine in such a brutal way, killing, destroying, maiming and expelling ? Because they can. To show power, to scare, to thumb their noses at human rights ? Because they can. — Bob Rae (@BobRae48) March 20, 2022



The desperation on the part of President Putin is likely a sign that Russia is in reality losing this war.

Across the media, pundits are now talking about the potential dangers that Vladimir Putin facing as the military situation gets worse. Keep in mind that Putin felt that Russian forces would simply walk into Ukraine and be in complete control in only a few days.

Videos are no surfacing from Ukraine reputing to show Ukraine military taking on Russians, as well as reports of the first foreign liberation fighters coming to Ukraine’s aid.

While it is difficult to determine exactly how accurate some of the reports are, the presence of growing support for Ukraine is.

A Cake in Ukraine From Kakabeka Falls Ontario – Metropolitan Moose

It has been a hard 3 weeks watching the war of Ukraine. For those of you that do not know me let me take a moment to introduce myself. I am Julie Wowk-Miles. Proud daughter of a full blood Ukrainian father Wolodymr Wowk. Along with my husband Steve we operate the Metropolitan Moose in Kakabeka Falls Ontario, and at the Thunder Bay Country Market. I am proud to tell you that I have strong Uke blood flowing through my veins.

I would also like to introduce you to my cousin Oleg and his wife Alana. Alana operates a bakery in Ukraine.

I have been corresponding with them on a daily basis for information of their safety. Day by day they tell me that they are safe in their basement and we speak of the shelling.

Alana’s home bakery is located in Bila Tserkva which is about 1/2 hour from Kyiv. With the war at hand her bakery has been closed. A few days ago she decided to emerge from the basement to start feeding the people of Bila Tserkva and do what she does best…. Bake! Her strength amazes me!

Alana is a true artist her cakes are among the best and she is widely regarded as one of the best bakers in her town. When the war broke out Alana and her two children decided to stay with her husband and keep her family unit as a whole. At any moment Oleg will have to fight to defend his country. Experience in war he does not possess.

For those of you that know me you know that The Metropolitan Moose has always tried to help others when needs do arise . Over the years, our wonderful supporters have helped us raise money to build roofs, deliver medical supplies, install hot water tanks and help entrepreneurs open businesses in Cuba.

We are asking for your help once again. This could be the most important one!

The funds from this campaign will go directly to Alana and Oleg so they can continue to buy supplies and produce baked goods for the people or their community.

When I told them that this was my intention they declined the help. They are “Humble” to the core. After careful consideration they said that with the funds they will be able to deliver baking to the families of the soldiers. They will also deliver donations of money along with the baking to the orphanages and tell them it is from Canadians with Ukrainian Roots.

So I am asking you to buy a cake in Ukraine! A cake that not only will support this small bakery but a cake that a family with their world torn upside down can enjoy! Can you imagine a mother carrying that cake down to a basement where her family has been living in fear. If only for a moment life might seem just a little normal.

We will gladly accept any donations 2$ or 200$ as well. Every dollar will count as we don’t know what tomorrow will bring. You can also sponsor a cake $25 or two or three. In return you can enjoy a coffee and goodie at either location of the Met Moose.

Donations can be made in person, etransfer gotmoose@tbaytel.net or you can click below and sponsor a cake or make a donation at our online store. Please make sure you include your name, when you stop by the Moose just let us know who you are and you can enjoy a cup and a treat on us with every cake purchased.

We will keep this fundraiser going thru May! Watch our page for specials thru the spring that will allow us to donate more. As donations come in we will forward it to them immediately so they can continue buying supplies!

Thank You from the bottom of my heart.

I understand if you can’t donate but if you can please share my post.

https://www.atthemoose.com/Cafe.php#!/Sponsor-A-Cake-In-Ukraine/p/453833331/category=0