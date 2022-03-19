Heading back to classes, chances are your students are going to come home looking for a snack.

Our friends at Woodland Ontario offer up crisp, sweet and delicious dessert taquitos which are very simple to make.

These taquitos have all the makings of apple pie with a drizzle of maple syrup sauce.

Preparation Time: 20 minutes

Cooking Time: about 15 minutes

Baking Time: 15 minutes

Serves 6

3 cups (750 mL) peeled, diced Ontario Apples, such as Gala or Cortland

(about 4)

2 tablespoons (25 mL) granulated sugar

1 tablespoon (15 mL) fresh lemon juice

1 teaspoon (5 mL) ground cinnamon

3/4 cup (175 mL) cold water

2 teaspoons of (10 mL) cornstarch

Maple Sauce:

1 cup (250 mL) Ontario Maple Syrup

1/2 cup (125 mL) 35% Ontario Whipping Cream

1/4 cup (50 mL) butter

6 small (7-inch/18 cm) flour or whole wheat tortillas

Ground cinnamon

In medium saucepan, combine apples, sugar, lemon juice, cinnamon and 1/2 cup (125 mL) of the water. Bring to boil; reduce heat to medium-low and cook for 6 to 8 minutes, stirring occasionally, until apples are tender. In small bowl, stir cornstarch with 1/4 cup (50 mL) of the water until smooth. Stir into saucepan; bring to boil, reduce heat and simmer until thickened, stirring constantly. Set aside.

Maple Sauce: In small saucepan, combine maple syrup, cream and 2 tablespoons (25 mL) of the butter; bring to boil over high heat. Reduce heat to medium-low, continue boiling, stirring occasionally for 5 to 7 minutes or until slightly thickened and coats a spoon. Set aside.

Melt the remaining 2 tablespoons (25 mL) of butter. To assemble taquitos, drizzle 1 tablespoon (15 mL) of the maple sauce, down center of a tortilla. Spoon 3 tablespoons (45 mL) of the apple filling over sauce. Roll tortilla tightly; place seam side down on parchment-lined baking sheet. Brush with butter; sprinkle with cinnamon. Repeat with remaining tortillas.

Bake in 375°F (190°C) oven for 15 minutes until golden brown and filling is bubbling at the ends. Serve with remaining maple sauce.

Nutritional Information:

1 Serving

PROTEIN: 3 grams

FAT: 17 grams

CARBOHYDRATE: 66 grams

CALORIES: 422

FIBRE: 2 grams

SODIUM: 210 mg