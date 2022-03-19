Police Suspect Attack was Hate-Motivated

MISSISSAUGA – NEWS – This morning during prayers at the Dar Al-Tawheed Islamic Centre in Mississauga, a twenty-four-year old man assaulted people at the Mosque.

Police Officers from 12 Division have arrested a Mississauga man responsible for the possible hate-motivated crime.

On March 19, 2022, at approximately 7:00 am, police attended the Dar Al-Tawheed Islamic Centre in the area of McAdam Road and Matheson Boulevard in Mississauga regarding an assault. A man walked into the Mosque and discharged bear spray towards the members of the Mosque while brandishing a hatchet. The members of the Mosque quickly subdued the man until police arrived.

The Mosque members received minor injuries as a result of the bear spray.

On March 19, 2022, Mohammad Moiz Omar, a 24-year-old man from the City of Mississauga, was arrested, and 12 Division Criminal Investigation Bureau is considering all possible motivations, including hate-motivation for the incident as charges are pending. At this stage of the investigation, it appears to be an isolated incident.

Peel Police will continue to be present in the area to offer reassurance to the community and the Mosque and provide additional support to those affected by the incident.

Anyone with information on this investigationis asked to call investigators at 12 Division Criminal Investigation Bureau at (905) 453–2121, ext. 1233. Information may also be left anonymously by calling Peel Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477), or by visiting www.peelcrimestoppers.ca.