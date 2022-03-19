CONMEE — NEWS – Ontario is launching a new program through the Northern Fire Protection Program to reimburse municipalities that provide protection services in parts of the province that don’t fall under any municipal boundaries, known as unincorporated areas.

Through this reimbursement program, the province is allocating funds to help northern municipalities recover costs associated with responses into areas without fire protection services such as search and rescue, medical, motor vehicle collision and property fires that are not covered by any other funding agreements.

“Northern municipal fire departments, many made up of volunteer fire fighters, step up in a big way when they are called to help Ontarians in unincorporated areas,” says Solicitor General Sylvia Jones. “This new program will make it easier for municipalities to recoup costs associated with responding to emergency calls for assistance and ensure they are not paying out of pocket for their important efforts.”

“As the long-serving mayor of a Township that borders an unincorporated municipality, I am pleased that the Ford government has responded to our concerns. This funding announcement will allow us to continue to offer emergency services support to the surrounding unincorporated areas, without placing an undue financial burden on our municipal taxpayers. We thank Premier Ford and Solicitor General Jones for their commitment to building partnerships at all levels of government,” states Kevin Holland, the Mayor in the Township of Conmee.

The types of calls that are eligible for reimbursement include:

Structure fires and carbon monoxide-related incidents

Search and rescue operations and emergency medical care

Motor vehicle collisions occurring on roads that are not provincial highways

Hazardous material requests

“We’ve heard from northern and rural municipalities, including at the ROMA conference earlier this year, that they need the province’s support to deliver these services in a financially sustainable way, and our government has listened,” said Steve Clark, Minister of Municipal Affairs and Housing. “This new funding will help municipal fire departments continue to help us keep Ontario safe, while also recovering their costs.”

The program will be administered by Ontario’s Office of the Fire Marshal.

“Our volunteer fire services are the backbone of northern municipalities. They provide valuable on-call services to their home communities and also never want to deny their skill and knowledge to anyone in need. Today’s important announcement recognizes the valuable services these volunteers provide and offers a level of security to those who answer the call. I want to thank our provincial government and Minister Jones for again listening to and acting on our northern concerns,” states Danny Whalen President, Federation of Northern Ontario Municipalities.

“The Northwestern Ontario Municipal Association is grateful to the Ontario government for this new funding program. This investment will have a significant positive impact on all communities in Northern Ontario. This is an important step to ensure municipalities are not burdened with the costs of providing fire service to those outside of their municipal boundaries. We greatly appreciate every effort made to reduce the burden on municipal budgets and ensuring all people receive the services they need,” added Wendy Landry the NOMA President, and Mayor for the Municipality of Shuniah.

Quick Facts