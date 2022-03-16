Milk River, Alta – More charges for participants in the ‘Freedom Convoy’, this time for people who were part of the border blockade in Alberta.

Alberta RCMP have continued their investigation into the activities which occurred at the Coutts border protest, and further charges have been laid.

On Feb. 14, 2022, at approximately 11 am, officers were monitoring traffic at a check stop when they noted a large commercial vehicle pull to the side of the road and stop. After a short period of time, the vehicle accelerated and drove at officers who had to run out of the way to avoid getting hit.

James Edward Sowery (36) of Flagstaff County, Alta., was arrested and charged with:

Assault with a weapon

Dangerous operation of a motor vehicle

James Sowery was released on an undertaking with conditions and will appear in Lethbridge Provincial Court on March 28, 2022.

On Feb. 1, 2022, at approximately 1:10 pm, officers were monitoring a check stop when they noted a large pick-up approaching. The female driver initially stopped but then proceeded to drive through the blockade. She drove southbound in the northbound lane and a short time later was involved in a head on collision.

Joanne Lynne Person (62) of Coutts, Alta., was arrested and has been charged with:

Dangerous operation of a motor vehicle

Joanne Person was released on an appearance notice and will appear in Lethbridge Provincial Court on March 23, 2022.

None of the charges have been proven in a court of law. All accused are considered innocent until proven guilty.