THUNDER BAY – NEWS – Thunder Bay Police have charged Chinonso ONYENOBI from Toronto with drug-trafficking related charges following an investigation into a suspected home takeover on Tuesday.

Officers with the Community Oriented Response and Engagement (CORE) Unit attended a residential address in the zero-to-100 block of Picton Avenue at about 10:30 am on Tuesday, March 15.

Officers were dispatched to the address to conduct a welfare check on a vulnerable individual who may have been the victim of a suspected home takeover situation.

When police entered the home they located the male from Toronto inside. Further investigation revealed the male was connected to ongoing drug trafficking activity within the home.

Police later found the male suspect was in possession of a quantity of crack cocaine and paraphernalia consistent with drug trafficking.

The male was taken into custody and transported to the TBPS headquarters at 1200 Balmoral Street.

Chinonso ONYENOBI, 19, of Toronto, is charged with:

• Possession of Cocaine for the Purpose of Trafficking

• Failure to Comply with Release Order

He appeared in bail court on Wednesday, March 16 and was remanded into custody with a future appearance date.

All accused are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.