ARMSTRONG – WEATHER – ALERT has Ended.

Freezing rain associated with a warm front is expected to develop this evening and may mix with snow and rain at times. The freezing rain is expected to end Thursday morning.

Freezing rain warning in effect for:

Armstrong – Auden – Wabakimi Park

Nakina – Aroland – Pagwa

Freezing rain with icing is possible. Ice accretion near 2 mm may occur on untreated surfaces.

Timing: This evening into Thursday morning.