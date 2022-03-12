HOWEY-IN-THE-HILLS, Florida—Austin Hitt is holding on to a slim one-stroke lead through 15 holes as darkness forced the final round of the PGA TOUR Canada Qualifying event at Mission Inn Resort and Club to end Saturday. Resumption of play will begin at 7 a.m. EST. There are 18 competitors left to complete the tournament.

Hitt is currently at 22-under after 69 holes, recording a 5-under for the round. Chinese Taipei’s Wei-Hsuan Wang has done his best to close the four-stroke gap that he faced after the third round, which he finished earlier in the day. Wang drained an eagle putt on No. 14 from just off the green to move to 8-under for this round, bringing him to a 21-under when the horn sounded.

Charles Wang (no relation) hit a ball out-of-bounds on No. 9 but is still holding strong at even-par after 15 holes. He is currently sitting alone in third, at 14-under. Zack Taylor is tracking toward his best round of the tournament, which started with an eagle on No. 1. He went on to add five birdies prior to the horn, leaving his group with one hole to go. He is currently in fourth with a 13-under for the event.

Did you know the forecast calls for a 42 percent chance of rain starting Saturday morning? Unfortunately, forecasters are moving it to 100 percent by 10 a.m. If, for some reason, the weather won’t allow for competitors to finish the final round, officials have said the tournament will revert to where players were after the third round and allocate PGA TOUR Canada membership statuses.

Key Information

The week began with 106 players in the field, and only 104 remained through the final round. Below is a breakdown of the various PGA TOUR Canada membership statuses that will be finalized tomorrow.

Finish Position Status Medalist Exempt membership for the 2022 season 2nd through 9th (no ties) Exempt through the reshuffle, which will occur approximately halfway through the season 10th through 30th (plus ties) Conditional membership

Final-Round (Friday) Weather: Mostly cloudy. High of 85. Wind S at 10-20 mph, with gusts reaching to 30 mph.