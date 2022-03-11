EAR FALLS – NEWS – On March 7th, 2022, officers from the Red Lake and Ear Falls Detachments of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) began an assault investigation that occurred on March 5th, 2022 at approximately 12:00 am, within the Township of Ear Falls.

Through the investigation, officers concluded that an adult and youth had entered a dwelling and began assaulting multiple individuals resulting in minor injuries.

As a result of the investigation, Corey MARINO, 45, of Ear Falls, was charged with:

1x Assault, contrary to Section 266 of the Criminal Code

Corey MARINO was released by way of Undertaking for Red Lake court on April 21st, 2022 at 9:00 am to answer to the charges.

Furthermore, a 17-year-old young person also from Ear Falls, who cannot be identified as per the Youth Criminal Justice Act (YCJA), is charged with the following offences:

1x Assault Causing Bodily Harm, contrary to Section 268(b) of the Criminal Code

2x Fail to Comply, contrary to Section 139(1) of the Youth Criminal Justice Act

The youth accused was held in-custody for a bail hearing and subsequently released by way of Release Order for Red Lake court on April 21st, 2022 at 2:00 pm to answer to the charges.

Members of the public who have information regarding this investigation are urged to contact the OPP at 1-888-310-1122.

Should you wish to remain anonymous, you may call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or access their website at www.ontariocrimestoppers.ca where you may be eligible to receive a cash reward of up to $2,000.