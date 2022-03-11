SHUNIAH – NEWS – At approximately 10:40pm on Thursday, March 10, 2022, Shuniah Fire & Emergency Services (SFES) received a report of a structural fire in the area of Scott Drive in the Municipality of Shuniah.

The first arriving fire crews reported a fully-involved detached garage fire with hydro wires down, complicating suppression efforts. Firefighters had the fire under control at around 1:00 am with the fire declared extinguished at approximately 2:10 am with crews clearing the scene at 2:45 am.

There were no injuries reported in this incident and the investigation into the cause of the fire is ongoing.

Twelve SFES firefighters, two Pass Lake firefighters, Ontario Provincial Police, Superior North EMS, Hydro One, and Enbridge Gas responded to the call. All SFES units were back in service by 5:00 am.

SFES would like to remind the public about the importance of smoke alarms on every level of homes and that carbon monoxide (CO) alarms are required outside sleeping areas when combustion appliances are in the home.

This weekend marks the beginning of time change, which is a good reminder to change your alarm batteries when you change your clocks.