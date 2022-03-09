Officers with the Uniform Patrol Branch were dispatched to a residential address in the 1200 block of Forest Street just before 1 pm on Tuesday, March 8th following reports of a seriously injured male in the area.

When police arrived, they located an adult male who had injuries consistent with gun shot wounds.

Paramedics with the Superior North EMS transported the male to the Thunder Bay Regional Health Sciences Centre for further evaluation and treatment of his injuries.

The TBPS investigation revealed the identity of a potential male suspect, who was believed to be in the process of fleeing the city. As a result, information about the suspect and a description of the vehicle he was believed to be travelling in was forwarded to the OPP.

Members of the OPP subsequently located and arrested the accused along Highway 11-17 near Hurkett, Ont., later that same day.

Members of the Thunder Bay Police Service’s Major Crimes and Forensic Identification Units remain involved in the ongoing investigation.

The victim’s injuries are serious, but not believed to be life-threatening at this time.

Andrew Anthony PLUMMER, 34, of Brampton, Ont., is charged with:

• Attempted Murder

• Possession of a Firearm Contrary to a Prohibition Order x 2

He appeared in bail court on Wednesday, March 9 and was remanded into custody with a future appearance date of March 14, 2022.