FORT FRANCES – Twelve people face a total of 75 charges following an investigation into illegal drug trafficking in the Rainy River District.

The OPP report that on the 2nd of March 2022, Rainy River District Ontario Provincial Police, (OPP) along with the Fort Frances Community Street Crime Unit with the assistance from the OPP Organized Crime Enforcement Bureau, OPP Northwest Emergency Response Team and Treaty 3 Police Service conducted an investigation into drug trafficking within the Rainy River District.

As a result of the investigation, Police executed Search Warrants at two residences on the 400 Block of Portage Ave South, Fort Frances.

A quantity of fentanyl, methamphetamine, Cocaine, Hydromorphone and Xanax was seized. Police also seized Canadian Currency, evidence of drug trafficking and weapons including a firearm.

As a result of the investigation, a total of 12 People have been charged with a total of 75 charges.

Included in the people charged are the following people;

Robert GOULIQUER, age 43, of no fixed address,

Possession of Schedule I Substance (Fentanyl) for the Purpose of Trafficking – Controlled Drugs and Substance Act, (CDSA) section 5(2)

Possession of Schedule I Substance (Methamphetamine) for the Purpose of Trafficking – CDSA section 5(2)

Possession of Schedule I Substance (Hydromorphone) for the Purpose of Trafficking – CDSA section 5(2)

Possession of Schedule IV Substance (Xanax) for the Purpose of Trafficking – CDSA section 5(2),

Unauthorized possession of a weapon – Criminal Code (CC) section 91(2)

Possession of Weapon for a Dangerous Purpose – CC 88

Possession of Proceeds of Property Obtained by Crime Under $5000 – CC 354(1)(a)

Possession of Firearm or Ammunition contrary to Prohibition Order x 3 – CC 117.01(1),

Knowledge of Unauthorized Possession of a Weapon – CC 92(2)

Careless storage of a Firearm – CC 86(1)

Knowledge of Unauthorized Possession of a Firearm – CC 92(1)

Fail to Comply – Release Order x2 – CC 145(5)(a).

Lindsey ALLEN, age 33, of no fixed address,

Possession of Schedule I Substance (Fentanyl) for the Purpose of Trafficking – CDSA 5(2)

Possession of Schedule I Substance (Methamphetamine) for the Purpose of Trafficking – CDSA 5(2)

Possession of Schedule I Substance (Hydromorphone) for the Purpose of Trafficking – CDSA 5(2)

Possession of Schedule IV Substance (Xanax) for the Purpose of Trafficking – CDSA 5(2),

Unauthorized possession of a weapon – CC 91(2)

Possession of Weapon for a Dangerous Purpose – CC 88

Possession of Proceeds of Property Obtained by Crime Under $5000 – CC 354(1)(a)

Both Gouliquer and Allen are currently in custody, and will appear in Bail Court on the 10th of March 2022. The remaining accused have been released from custody, to appear in court at a later date in Fort Frances Provincial Court.

