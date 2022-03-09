MARTEN FALLS – NEWS – On Tuesday, March 8th, 2022, the Nishnawbe Aski Police Service (NAPS) Drug Enforcement Unit, along with members of the NAPS Marten Falls Detachment, conducted a drug investigation in Marten Falls First Nation which led to two people being arrested and charged.

The drug investigation resulted in officers seizing an unspecified amount of Methamphetamine along with a firearm.

Isaiah MAZINAKOUSKANG, 41 years old, of Marten Falls First Nation was charged with Possession for the Purpose of Trafficking (Methamphetamine), section 5(2) of the Controlled Drugs and Substances Act; Unauthorized Possession of a Firearm, section 91(1) of the Criminal Code; Careless Storage of Firearm, section 86(1) of the Criminal Code; and, Possession of Firearm contrary to Prohibition Order, section 117.01(1) of the Criminal Code.

Adrienne OKEESE, 41 years old, of Marten Falls First Nation was charged with Possession for the Purpose of Trafficking (Methamphetamine), section 5(2) of the Controlled Drugs and Substances Act.

Both MAZINAKOUSKANG and OKEESE have been released on conditions and will next appear for court on June 15th, 2022, in Marten Falls.

Marten Falls First Nation is located approximately 432 kms north of Thunder Bay.