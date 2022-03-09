Ontario Announces Timeline for Removing Public Health Restrictions

COVID-19 Testing

THUNDER BAY – COVID-19 Update – After almost two years of COVID-19 restrictions and public health mandates, Ontario has announced the timeline for removing all public health restrictions, including mask mandates.

Effective March 14:

  • Mandatory vaccination policy for employees in long-term care homes is lifted
  • Unvaccinated workers in hospitals and other high-risk healthcare settings will no longer have to partake in regular rapid testing

Effective March 21:

  • Masking requirements will be removed in most settings including: schools, restaurants and bars, gyms, movie theatres, shopping centres, etc.
  • Remaining measures in schools including cohorts and on-site symptom screening are removed
  • Remaining regulatory requirements for businesses are removed, including passive screening and having a COVID-19 safety plan

Effective April 27:

  • Mask requirements are removed in all remaining settings
  • All remaining orders under the Reopening Ontario Act expire
  • Remaining health-care directives are lifted, however, the government will still direct health-care workers to wear personal protective equipment
  • After this date, masks will not be mandatory but will be encouraged and highly recommended for those who are immunocompromised, at high risk, or who choose to still use them.

