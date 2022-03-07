Four People Arrested for Drug Trafficking

Moose Factory – On February 27, 2022, members of the Nishnawbe Aski Police Service (NAPS) Intelligence Unit, the NAPS Emergency Response Team, the NAPS Moose Factory Detachment members executed a Controlled Drugs and Substances Act (CDSA) search warrant at a residence in the First Nation community of Moose Factory.

As a result of the search, police seized a large quantity of drugs suspected to be Fentanyl, Oxycodone and Cocaine.

Ricardo BELL, 37 years of age, of Ottawa, Ontario, was charged with Possession for the Purpose of Trafficking, section 5(2) of the CDSA; Possession of a Schedule Substance, section 4(1) of the CDSA; and, Possession of Property Obtained by Crime, section 354(1)(a) of the Criminal Code.

Mahdi SAFA, 36 years of age, of Ottawa, Ontario, was charged with Possession for the Purpose of Trafficking, section 5(2) of the CDSA and also Possession of a Prohibited Device, section 92(2) of the Criminal Code.

Natalie AUDETTE, 29 years of age, of Sudbury, Ontario, was charged with Possession for the Purpose of Trafficking, section 5(2) of the CDSA.

James FAIRIES, 52 years of age, of Moose Factory, Ontario, was charged with Possession for the Purpose of Trafficking, section 5(2) of the CDSA and also with Possession of Property Obtained by Crime, section 354(1)(a) of the Criminal Code.

Ricardo BELL, Mahdi SAFA, and Natalie AUDETTE were released on conditions and will appear in court in Moosonee, Ontario on May 3, 2022.

James FAIRIES was remanded into custody following a court appearance.

Moose Cree First Nation (Moose Factory) is located approximately 315 kilometres north of Timmins, Ontario.