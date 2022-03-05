THUNDER BAY – WEATHER – There are Winter Weather Advisories and Snowfall Warnings out across the eastern regions of Western Ontario this morning. Thunder Bay, Nipigon, Marathon, Schreiber, and Armstrong all are under weather alerts.

Thunder Bay

Winter weather travel advisory in effect for Saturday into Sunday morning…Periods of snow with up to five centimetres is forecast for Thunder Bay. Winds will becoming east 30 km/h in the morning. High for Saturday of -2. Wind chill -15 in the morning and -8 in the afternoon.

Periods of snow with a risk of freezing drizzle for Saturday night. It is likely that another two centimetres of snow will accumulate. Winds will be from the northeast at 20 km/h gusting to 40 becoming light overnight. Temperature steady near -4. Wind chill near -11.

Fort Frances

For Fort Frances this Saturday morning it is cloudy with a 40 per cent chance of light snow. Winds will be light at up to 15 km/h. High of -3 for Saturday. Wind chill -12 in the morning and -6 in the afternoon.

Cloudy skies will continue on Saturday night with a 40 per cent chance of light snow in the evening and after midnight. Periods of light snow will start overnight. Winds will become from the north at 20 km/h gusting to 40 after midnight. Low -7. Wind chill -7 in the evening and -14 overnight.

Dryden and Vermilion Bay

It is -7 with the wind chill at -12 for Dryden this morning. Cloudy skies with a 40 per cent chance of light snow. Light winds at up to 15 km/h. High for Saturday of -3. Wind chill -13 in the morning and -6 in the afternoon.

Cloudy skies will continue on Saturday night along with a 40 per cent chance of light snow in the evening and after midnight. Periods of light snow beginning overnight. Winds will remain light at up to 15 km/h. Low overnight of -8. Wind chill -8 in the evening and -14 overnight.

Sachigo Lake

It is -24 in Sachigo Lake this morning. A mix of sun and cloud with light winds of up to 15 km/h. High -9 for Saturday. Wind chill -28 in the morning and -12 in the afternoon.

Clearing skies late in the evening. Winds will remain light at up to 15 km/h. Low -25. Wind chill -13 in the evening and -33 overnight. Risk of frostbite.