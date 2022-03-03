Thunder Bay – LIVING – Gary Mack and Alan Forbes, owners of Bay Village Coffee, have recently faced several homophobic attacks. Last month a rock was thrown through their window. This week, a disturbing letter was sent to their business which decried homosexuality on behalf of the Bible and God. The letter also argued that the break-in was a result of their lifestyle.

The letter writer is endorsing violence against LGBTQ+ community.

Local residents are invited to Bay Village Coffee on Friday morning to stand together and support our LGBTQ+ community. Please come to demonstrate that Homophobic abuse is not tolerated in our city towards anyone and that we will stand together against it and support each other. The community is being asked to come, watch the sunrise, buy a coffee, wear rainbow gear, bring rainbow hearts, and stand together against homophobia in our city.

Bishop Fred Colli, from the Roman Catholic Diocese of Thunder Bay, shared his support for Gary & Alan and the city’s entire LGBTQ+ community, “Our Catholic church teaches, according to our Catechism, that all people must be treated with respect and dignity. People with same-sex orientations “must be accepted with respect and compassion and

sensitivity. Every sign of unjust discrimination in their regard should be avoided.” (#2358 Catholic Catechism). I agree with this statement. Even Pope Francis has reflected this teaching in some of his statements. And Pope St. John Paul II always spoke about the “dignity of every human being” which must always be respected.”

Archdeacon Deborah Kraft, from St. Paul’s Anglican church, issued a challenge to Thunder Bay’s Christian community to attend Friday morning’s event and show support. “Love is love. This kind of hate is not acceptable in our community and we will stand together against it. In a world of violence and intolerance, we must DO love and acceptance, and not just talk about it. I plan to attend the event.”

For more details on the event, please go to the Facebook page.

https://fb.me/e/8W9DiQKYT