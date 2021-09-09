Thunder Bay – NEWS – The Thunder Bay Police Service’s Community Inclusion Team have identified an accused male linked to an incident of vandalism of a Pride flag.

This incident occurred on Monday, August 30 at about 8:30 pm At that time an adult male was observed vandalizing a homeowner’s Pride flag near the corner of Marks and Walsh Streets.

As a result of an ongoing investigation, the accused male was identified and has made contact with police. Charges are pending. The identity of the accused is being withheld as charges have not been sworn before the courts.

As a result of this investigation, CIT officers have learned of social media conversations discussing similar but unrelated incidents taking place at various locations across the city. These conversations include incidents of vandalism in which pride signs, “Hate Has No Home Here” signs, and orange T-shirts appear to have been targeted.

The Thunder Bay Police Service would like to again encourage anyone who believes they were the victim of a crime to come forward and make a report so officers can thoroughly investigate.

If you believe you were targeted because of a social or racial demographic you belong to, or are perceived to belong to, please indicate that when making a report. Community Inclusion Team investigators can review such incidents for possible hate-motivation and will investigate accordingly.

In an emergency, please call 9-1-1. For non-emergency services please call police at 684-1200 or make a report at the TBPS headquarters at 1200 Balmoral Street.