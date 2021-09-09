ATIKOKAN – NEWS – Rainy River District Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) have confirmed that Kendall AHMO, 16, has been located deceased. The family has been notified and would appreciate privacy during this difficult time.

An investigation into the cause of death is ongoing however no foul play is suspected at this time.

A post mortem is scheduled for 9th Sept in Kenora.

AHMO was last seen at approximately 7:30 p.m. on September 4, 2021 in the Township of Atikokan. She was last seen wearing a grey sweater with black pants.

The OPP would like to thank the public and media for their cooperation and assistance during this investigation.

The thoughts and prayers of all of us at NetNewsLedger are with the family and friends.