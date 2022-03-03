“This investigation is another great example of the RCMP and the CBSA working together to keep our communities safe. I commend the CBSA and our RCMP officers who once again, through a joint effort, demonstrated continued commitment in working together to effectively disrupt the drug trade,”

says Superintendent Shawn Boudreau, Officer in Charge, RCMP Border Integrity Program, O Division.

Canada Border Services Agency (CBSA), Southern Ontario Region, in partnership with the Royal Canadian Mounted Police (RCMP) is committed to keeping illegal goods from entering our neighborhoods. The dedication of officers from these forces kept approximately 265 kilograms of illegal suspected narcotics from reaching our communities, weakening the grip of organized crime.



RCMP and CBSA Images of Drug Seizure 1 of 4

On January 13, 2022, a commercial transport truck driver arrived at the primary inspection booth at the Blue Water Bridge in Point Edward, Ontario. The vehicle was subject to a secondary examination. During examination of the vehicle, border services officers noted large garbage bags and spare tires. Further inspection of the items led to the discovery of substances believed to be illegal suspected narcotics. In total, approximately 265 kilograms of suspected heroin, suspected 2 c-b (commonly referred to as pink cocaine) and suspected methamphetamines were seized.

The RCMP took custody of the suspected narcotics and charged 23-year-old Arshdeep Singh of Quebec City, Quebec with:

Importation of methamphetamines, contrary to Section 6(1) of the Controlled Drugs and Substances Act;

Importation of heroin, contrary to Section 6(1) of the Controlled Drugs and Substances Act;

Importation of 2 c-b, contrary to Section 6(1) of the Controlled Drugs and Substances Act;

Possession for the purpose of trafficking – methamphetamines, contrary to Section 5(2) of the Controlled Drugs and Substances Act;

Possession for the purpose of trafficking – heroin, contrary to Section 5(2) of the Controlled Drugs and Substances Act; and,

Possession for the purpose of trafficking – 2 c-b, contrary to Section 5(2) of the Controlled Drugs and Substances Act.

The matter is currently before the Ontario Court of Justice, in Sarnia, Ontario.