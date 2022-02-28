THUNDER BAY – INDIGENOUS – The Lakehead University Native Students Association (LUNSA) announces that due to the Gichi-aakoziwin (The big sickness) our annual Pow Wow was cancelled in 2020.

Last year we decided to host a virtual cultural celebration, and we will be doing the same this year to ensure the safety of our communities and loved ones.

We are hoping to be back to an in-person Pow Wow next year.

We are asking dancers and singers to share their gifts with us! Please pre-register using the link below for a 10-minute time slot before March 7th.

Spectators DO NOT need to register.

Registration: https://forms.gle/jezfSURKzNRmimmD9

For support, please contact the LUNSA President at mdbombar@lakeheadu.ca