THUNDER BAY – WEATHER – There are no weather alerts or warning in Western and Northern Ontario. However our region does have Ontario’s coldest sport this morning at -34.4 in Armstrong.

Thunder Bay

It is -22 in Thunder Bay this morning with the wind chill at -25 with light winds. Cloudy skies with a 40 per cent chance of snow flurries this morning is forecast. Environment Canada report that there will be periods of snow beginning this morning with 2-4 centimetres likely.Winds will be light today blowing at up to 15 km/h. High for Monday of -8. Wind chill -27 this morning and -11 this afternoon.

Tonight will see snow ending near midnight followed by mainly cloudy with a 40 per cent chance of flurries. Winds will be light blowing at up to 15 km/h. Low -16. Wind chill -11 this evening and -19 overnight.

Fort Frances

It is -12 in Fort Frances with the wind chill at -17. Periods of snow are in the forecast with 2 to 4 centimetres expected. Winds should be light at up to 15 km/h. High for Monday of -4. Wind chill -16 this morning and -6 this afternoon.

Tonight expect a few flurries ending near midnight then cloudy skies with a 40 per cent chance of snow flurries. Wind up to 15 km/h. Low overnight of -15. Wind chill -7 this evening and -18 overnight.

Dryden and Vermilion Bay

Mainly cloudy skies with a 40 percent chance of snow flurries early this morning to start the morning in Dryden. Periods of snow beginning this morning with 2 to 4 centimetres expected. Winds will be light at up to 15 km/h. High for Monday of -8. Wind chill -23 this morning and -11 this afternoon.

Tonight expect a few flurries which should be ending near midnight followed by mainly cloudy skies with a 40 per cent chance of flurries. Wind up to 15 km/h. Low overnight of -20. Wind chill -12 this evening and -23 overnight.

Fort Severn

It is -28 with the wind chill making it feel more like -39 in Wasaho this morning. The forecast is for clear skies with light winds of up to 15 km/h. High of -20 for Monday with the wind chill at -38 this morning and -28 this afternoon. Risk of frostbite for exposed skin.

Tonight the weather forecast is calling for partly cloudy skies with light winds at up to 15 km/h. Low for Monday night of -33. Wind chill -29 this evening and -44 overnight. Frostbite in minutes.